Browns Releasing DT Siaki Ika

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are releasing former third-round pick DT Siaki Ika as part of their roster cuts.

Ika, 23, won a National Championship at LSU before transferring to Baylor where he was named Big-12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for 2021.

The Browns selected him with the 98th pick of the third round in the 2023 draft.

Ika signed a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that included a $857,512 signing bonus and had a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Ika appeared in 37 games and recorded 70 tackles, four and a half sacks, and three pass deflections.

In 2023, he appeared in four games for the Browns but recorded no statistics.