Browns Releasing LB Jordan Kunaszyk

According to Field Yates, the Browns have released LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

Kunaszyk, 26, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Panthers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Unfortunately, Carolina opted to waive Kunaszyk coming out of training camp and he then caught on with Washington’s practice squad before being elevated to their active roster in 2020. He was once again on and off the active roster in Washington during 2021.

He later joined the Browns and was primarily on their active roster during the 2022 season.

In 2022, Kunaszyk appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 22 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.