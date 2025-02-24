Browns Releasing S Juan Thornhill

Mike Garafolo reports that the Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, who had one year and $7 million left on his contract.

Mary Kay Cabot adds that this will be a post-June 1st designation, occurring at the start of the league year on March 12th.

Thornhill, 29, was taken with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round by the Chiefs out of Virginia in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,615,266 rookie contract that included a $1,376,556 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2024, Thornhill appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles and three pass defenses in 11 starts.

We will have more on Thornhill as it becomes available.