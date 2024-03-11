Browns Reportedly Among Several Teams With Interest In DT Christian Wilkins

According to Diani Russini of The Athletic, the Browns, Vikings, Lions and Texans have a strong interest in Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins.

Russini adds Wilkins is expected to have a “robust market.” Tom Pelissero mentions the 49ers are another team to watch.

Wilkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Wilkins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a career-high nine sacks.

