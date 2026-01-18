Browns Request Second Interview With Jaguars OC Grant Udinski

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns have requested a second interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski for their head coaching vacancy.

Cleveland is starting to set up interviews with finalists, including Ravens OC Todd Monken and Browns DC Jim Schwartz.

Udinski is barely 30 years old but he’s been viewed as an impressive young candidate who could overcome a lack of experience and rise quicker than people expect. If hired, he’d be the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Udinski, 30, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. He was then hired as offensive coordinator with Jacksonville for the 2025 season under HC Liam Coen.

In 2025, the Jaguars’ offense ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards.