Browns Restructure CB Denzel Ward’s Contract For $11M In Cap Space

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns restructured CB Denzel Ward‘s contract to create an additional $11.359 million in cap space.

That should get the Browns back under the projected cap for 2024, if they’re not there already.

Ward, 26, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to an extension for five years worth $100.5 million.

He’s due base salaries of $15 million and $13 million in each of the next two seasons.

In 2023, Ward appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 34 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections.