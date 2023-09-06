Browns Restructure OL Wyatt Teller’s Contract, Create $9.13 Million In Cap Space

The Cleveland Browns have restructured OL Wyatt Teller‘s contract, according to Field Yates.
Cleveland will convert $11.42 million of Teller’s salary into a signing bonus, which will clear $9.136 million in cap space.
Teller, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.
The Browns signed Teller to a four-year extension worth $56.8 million back in November of 2021.
In 2022, Teller 15 appeared in 15 games for the Browns and made 15 starts at right guard.
