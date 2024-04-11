Browns Restructure RB Nick Chubb

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns have restructured RB Nick Chubb‘s contract to lower his $11.775 million base salary with the chance to make it back in incentives.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the restructure will lower Chubb’s cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million, and he can make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives

After a severe knee injury earlier in the 2023 season, Chubb had his first surgery back on September 30 to repair his meniscus and MCL. This second procedure was expected to finish repairing all of the damage, including to his ACL.

The Browns said the surgery was a success and Chubb is on track to return at some point during the 2024 season.

The standard return timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in back in 2021.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.