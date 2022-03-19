Browns Restructuring Contract Of WR Amari Cooper, Creating Over $15M In Cap Space

Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns have restructured the contract of WR Amari Cooper, converting most of his $20 million salary into a signing bonus and adding two void years.

Pelissero adds that the move will save the Browns over $15 million for 2022.

Cooper, 27, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

Cooper was set to make a base salary of $20 million in 2022. The Browns recently acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Cooper appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 68 passes for 865 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.