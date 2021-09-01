Browns Sign 11 Players To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 11 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

Mullens, 26, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The 49ers brought Mullens back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him at the start of the regular season. Mullens had a brief stint on their practice squad before being called up following Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season-ending knee injury.

He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent heading into 2020 but San Francisco declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason. The Eagles signed him to a contract in June before recently releasing him.

In 2020, Mullens appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.