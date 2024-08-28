Browns Sign 13 To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they’ve made a first round of practice squad signings, adding 13 players.
We’ve signed 13 players to our practice squad
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 28, 2024
The full list includes:
- DT Jowon Briggs
- CB Tony Brown II
- WR Jaelon Darden
- S Christopher Edmonds
- CB Justin Hardee Jr.
- T Germain Ifedi
- T Sam Kamara
- T Roy Mbaeteka (International)
- WR James Proche II
- LB Winston Reid
- LS Rex Sunahara
- T Lorenzo Thompson
- WR Michael Woods II
Ifedi, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.
Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.
From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract last May. He was released in August and later signed by the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose again in December.
Ifedi caught on with the Browns on a contract in April.
In 2022, Ifedi appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make a start for them.
