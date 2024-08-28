Browns Sign 13 To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cleveland Browns announced they’ve made a first round of practice squad signings, adding 13 players. 

The full list includes: 

  1. DT Jowon Briggs 
  2. CB Tony Brown II
  3. WR Jaelon Darden
  4. S Christopher Edmonds
  5. CB Justin Hardee Jr.
  6. T Germain Ifedi
  7. T Sam Kamara
  8. T Roy Mbaeteka (International)
  9. WR James Proche II
  10. LB Winston Reid
  11. LS Rex Sunahara
  12. T Lorenzo Thompson
  13. WR Michael Woods II 

Ifedi, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option. 

Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract last May. He was released in August and later signed by the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose again in December. 

Ifedi caught on with the Browns on a contract in April. 

In 2022, Ifedi appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make a start for them.

