Browns Sign 13 To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they’ve made a first round of practice squad signings, adding 13 players.

We’ve signed 13 players to our practice squad » https://t.co/FOSGdo70mv pic.twitter.com/3DFnQCQJwP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 28, 2024

The full list includes:

DT Jowon Briggs CB Tony Brown II WR Jaelon Darden S Christopher Edmonds CB Justin Hardee Jr. T Germain Ifedi T Sam Kamara T Roy Mbaeteka (International) WR James Proche II LB Winston Reid LS Rex Sunahara T Lorenzo Thompson WR Michael Woods II

Ifedi, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract last May. He was released in August and later signed by the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose again in December.

Ifedi caught on with the Browns on a contract in April.

In 2022, Ifedi appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make a start for them.