Browns Sign 14 Players To Futures Contracts

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve signed 14 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Lauletta, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Giants out of Richmond in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3,167,700 with the Giants but was waived coming out of the preseason in his second year.

The Eagles signed Lauletta to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season. However, Philadelphia later waived him in August and he then signed on to the Falcons practice squad.

Atlanta released Lauletta a few weeks later and he eventually signed on to the Browns’ practice squad.

In 2018, Lauletta appeared in two games for the Giants and completed 0-5 pass attempts with an interception.