Browns Sign DT Sheldon Day & TE Stephen Carlson

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have re-signed DT Sheldon Day and exclusive rights free agent TE Stephen Carlson.

Day, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he’s spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract last offseason but waived him during the 2020 season. The Browns signed him to their practice squad back in December but cut him loose after a month.

In 2020, Day appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two tackles.