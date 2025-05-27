Browns Sign First-Round DT Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns have signed first-round DT Mason Graham to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

That leaves just two more picks to go to wrap up signing their 2025 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Mason Graham DT Signed 2 33 Carson Schwesinger LB Signed 2 36 Quinshon Judkins RB 3 67 Harold Fannin TE Signed 3 94 Dillon Gabriel QB 4 126 Dylan Sampson RB Signed 5 144 Shedeur Sanders QB Signed

Graham, 21, was a four-star prospect ranked 25th among all defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to the University of Michigan in September 2021 and enrolled early in January 2022.

Graham was an All-American second-team selection in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023 and 2024.

The Browns used the No. 5 overall pick in round one on Graham. He’s projected to sign Graham to a four-year, $40,806,872 contract that includes a $26,317,724 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Graham appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines over three seasons and recorded 60 total tackles, three passes defended, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.