Browns Sign G Colby Gossett

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed G Colby Gossett to the roster.

This is Gossett’s second stint in Cleveland. He’ll compete for a backup role along the offensive line.

Gossett, 26, was a former sixth-round pick out of Appalachian State by the Vikings in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million deal but was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason.

Minnesota signed Gossett to their practice squad his rookie year but was signed by the Cardinals off their taxi squad in October of 2018 before getting waived during final roster cuts in March of 2019.

The Patriots signed him to their practice squad in September but he was cut after a week and signed with Cleveland’s practice squad. The Browns promoted him to their active roster in December.

Gossett opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Browns waived him coming out of the preseason in 2021 and he was claimed by the Falcons. He returned on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Gossett appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made four starts.