Browns Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns have signed nine players to futures deals for the 2025 season.

The team signed the following nine players to futures deals:

G Javion Cohen S Trey Dean DE Marcus Haynes OT Roy Mbaeteka TE Tre’ McKitty OT Julian Pearl DE Elerson Smith K Andre Szmyt T Lorenzo Thompson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Haynes, 26, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released.

He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal in February but was waived with an injury designation at the end of May.

Haynes bounced on and off the Steelers’ practice squad, as well as the Browns’ practice squad during the 2024 season.

During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.

He did not appear in any games in 2024.