Browns Sign OT Leroy Watson Off 49ers Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed OT Leroy Watson to their active roster from the 49ers practice squad.

Cleveland is banged up at tackle now and Watson provides some additional depth.

He’s a former converted tight end in his second season in the NFL.

Watson, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

After a short stint on the Patriots practice squad, Watson landed on the 49ers practice squad and finished out the season. San Francisco brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again following the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.