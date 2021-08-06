Browns Sign RB Corey Taylor II, Waive/Injured RB Tre Harbison

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve signed RB Corey Taylor II to a contract and waived RB Tre Harbison with an injury designation.

Should Harbison clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the Browns’ injured reserve list.

Taylor wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa this past April. This will be his first opportunity with an NFL team.

During his five-year college career at Tulsa, Taylor rushed for 2,034 yards on 441 attempts (4.6 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 60 yards receiving and 26 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.