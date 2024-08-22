Browns Sign RB Jacob Saylors, Cut TE Giovanni Ricci

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed RB Jacob Saylors and waived TE Giovanni Ricci with an injury designation.

Ricci will revert to Cleveland’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

With Pierre Strong dealing with a rib injury, the Browns add Saylors to their roster ahead of their preseason finale against the Seahawks.

Saylors, 24, wound up going undrafted following the 2023 NFL draft. He signed a rookie contract with the Bengals but was released coming out of the preseason.

He signed on with the Falcons in October and finished out the season on their practice squad. Saylors caught on with the Giants in June but was released earlier this month.

He spent time in the UFL this off-season and led the league in receiving yards, rushing and touchdown catches.