Browns Sign RB Troy Hairston To Futures Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed RB Troy Hairston to a reserve/futures deal.

Hariston, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Texans.

Hariston was let go after camp in 2024 but spent the season on the practice squad where he was elevated twice.

In 2024, Hairston appeared in two games for the Texans.