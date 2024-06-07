Browns Sign Second-Round DT Michael Hall Jr., Wrap Up Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns signed second-round DT Michael Hall Jr. to a rookie contract, according to Zac Jackson.
Cleveland has now signed all six of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Michael Hall Jr.
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Zak Zinter
|OG
|Signed
|5
|Jamari Thrash
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Nathaniel Watson
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Myles Harden
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jowon Briggs
|DT
|Signed
Hall Jr., 20, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.
The No. 54 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.
In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Hall Jr. appeared in 26 games and recorded 45 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.
