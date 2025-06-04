Browns Sign Third-Round QB Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed third-round QB Dillon Gabriel to a four-year rookie contract.

The team has now signed six of their seven draft picks, leaving only second-round RB Quinshon Judkins unsigned.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Mason Graham DT Signed 2 33 Carson Schwesinger LB Signed 2 36 Quinshon Judkins RB 3 67 Harold Fannin TE Signed 3 94 Dillon Gabriel QB Signed 4 126 Dylan Sampson RB Signed 5 144 Shedeur Sanders QB Signed

Gabriel, 24, grew up in Hawaii and committed to UCF. He started as a true freshman and spent three years as the starter at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He transferred again to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

Gabriel earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020, first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, and first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10 and Big 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024 after leading Oregon to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also set the record for most career starts in college football history with 63.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract that includes a $1,168,232 signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Gabriel completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 1,209 rushing yards and another 33 scores on the ground.