Browns Sign Third-Round TE Harold Fannin

The Cleveland Browns signed third-round TE Harold Fannin to a four-year rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

This leaves four draft picks unsigned for the Browns:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Mason Graham DT 2 33 Carson Schwesinger LB Signed 2 36 Quinshon Judkins RB 3 67 Harold Fannin TE Signed 3 94 Dillon Gabriel QB 4 126 Dylan Sampson RB Signed 5 144 Shedeur Sanders QB

Fannin, 20, earned Consensus All-American honors in 2024, was named the MAC Most Valuable Player, MAC Offensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-MAC honors in 2023 and 2024.

He’s projected to receive a four-year, $6,742,886 rookie contract that includes a $1,543,916 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Fannin appeared in 36 games and recorded 180 receptions for 2,396 yards (13.3 YPC) and 17 touchdowns, to go along with 33 rushing attempts for 159 yards (4.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.