Browns Sign Two Picks Including Second-Round LB Carson Schwesinger

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed second-round LB Carson Schwesinger and fourth-round RB Dylan Sampson to four-year rookie contracts.
This marks the first two picks from Cleveland’s 2025 draft class to sign their rookie contracts.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|5
|Mason Graham
|DT
|2
|33
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|Signed
|2
|36
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|3
|67
|Harold Fannin
|TE
|3
|94
|Dillon Gabriel
|QB
|4
|126
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|Signed
|5
|144
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
Schwesinger, 22, walked on at UCLA before being a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and Burlsworth Trophy in 2024. For his performance that season, he was also named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,800,400 rookie contract that includes a $5,222,108 signing bonus.
In three seasons with UCLA, Schwesinger appeared in 38 games for the Bruins and recorded 163 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Sampson, 20, earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 and first-team All-SEC honors. He broke the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns this year with 22.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,130,572 rookie contract that includes a $930,572 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Sampson appeared in 35 games and recorded 422 rushing attempts for 2,492 yards (5.9 YPC) and 35 touchdowns, to go along with 40 receptions for 342 yards (8.6 YPC) and one touchdown.
