Browns Sign WR Lawrence Cager To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed WR Lawrence Cager to their practice squad on Monday.

We have signed WR Lawrence Cager to practice squad. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2021

The Browns practice squad now includes:

Cager, 23, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in April of 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed to New York’s practice squad.

Cager spent the 2020 season bouncing between the Jets practice squad and active roster. He then spent training camp with the Jets in August, but the team cut him before the season began.

In 2020, Cager played in two games for the Jets, recording two catches for 35 yards.