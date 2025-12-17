Browns Signed G Wesley French To PS

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they have signed G Wesley French to their practice squad.

French, 29, went undrafted out of Western Michigan back in 2022 and caught on with the Colts soon after.

He wound up making the 53-man roster in his rookie season as an undrafted free agent but did not see any action.

During the 2023 season, French made his first start after C Ryan Kelly suffered an injury.

In 2023, French played in 17 games for the Colts at center and made three total starts.