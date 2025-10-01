Browns Signed OL Ladarius Henderson To Practice Squad

Henderson, 23, started 29 games at Arizona State from 2019 to 2022 at guard and tackle. Before the 2023 season, Henderson transferred to Michigan where he started 10 games at left tackle for their championship team.

The Texans selected Henderson with the No. 249 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,103,716 rookie contract that included a $83,716 signing bonus. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list as a rookie, then released this past August.

In his collegiate career, Henderson appeared in 39 games making 31 starts throughout five seasons at Arizona State and Michigan.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.