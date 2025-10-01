Browns Signed OL Ladarius Henderson To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed G Ladarius Henderson to the practice squad.
we’ve signed G LaDarius Henderson to the practice squad
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 1, 2025
The team had an open spot to fill. Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Sal Cannella
- WR Kaden Davis
- S Christopher Edmonds
- DT Sam Kamara
- RB Ahmani Marshall
- DE Julian Okwara
- QB Bailey Zappe
- G Garrett Dellinger
- LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- CB Dom Jones
- CB Tre Avery
- OT Joshua Miles
- OT Tyre Phillips
- WR Luke Floriea
- DB Ameer Speed
- G Ladarius Henderson
Henderson, 23, started 29 games at Arizona State from 2019 to 2022 at guard and tackle. Before the 2023 season, Henderson transferred to Michigan where he started 10 games at left tackle for their championship team.
The Texans selected Henderson with the No. 249 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,103,716 rookie contract that included a $83,716 signing bonus. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list as a rookie, then released this past August.
In his collegiate career, Henderson appeared in 39 games making 31 starts throughout five seasons at Arizona State and Michigan.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
