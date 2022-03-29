Browns Signing C Ethan Pocic

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns have agreed to terms with former Seahawks C Ethan Pocic.

Pocic, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle last season.

He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns.

In 2021, Pocic appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and made 10 total starts.