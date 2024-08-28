Browns Signing CB Mike Ford To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing CB Mike Ford to their practice squad.

This marks a return to Cleveland for Ford after spending a brief time with the Texans this offseason.

Ford, 29, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State back in 2018. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos in September of 2021.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Falcons the following season before joining the Browns on a one-year deal for 2023.

The Texans signed him to a two-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason, but he was among Houston’s final roster cuts.

In 2023, Ford appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 28 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.