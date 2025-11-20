Browns Signing DE Alex Wright To Three-Year, $33M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Browns are signing DE Alex Wright to a three-year, $33 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $21 million guaranteed.

Wright, 25, was a third-round pick of the Browns out of UAB in 2022. He’s currently in the final year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract through 2025. Wright has a base salary of $3,356,000 for 2025.

In 2025, Wright has appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded 24 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.