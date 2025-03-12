Browns Signing DT Maliek Collins To Two-Year, $20M Deal

Adam Schefter reports the Browns are signing DT Maliek Collins to a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million fully guaranteed.

San Francisco elected to cut him loose this week, now quickly catching on with Cleveland with a considerable salary and guarantee.

Collins, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys from Nebraska back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders in 2020.

His stint with the Raiders lasted just one year and Collins signed another one-year deal with the Texans in free agency for the 2021 season. He returned on a two-year, $17 million deal for the 2022 season.

Houston re-signed him to a two-year, $23 million deal before trading him to San Francisco in March 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick. San Francisco later restructured his deal and will clear $10 million in cap off the books by releasing him.

In 2024, Collins appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 33 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks, and two fumble recoveries.