Browns Signing Florida State DT Marvin Wilson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are signing Florida State DT Marvin Wilson as an undrafted free agent.

Wilson receives a $300,000 signing bonus and a $162,000 guaranteed base salary.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Florida State and a Second Team All-ACC as a senior.

During his four-year career at Florida State, Wilson totaled 109 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and five pass deflections over the course of 34 games.