Browns Signing G Zack Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are signing G Zack Johnson to a contract.

Johnson, 30, wound up signing with the Packers after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. Green Bay eventually released Johnson prior to the start of the 2021 season and he caught on with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals released Johnson and he signed with the Broncos. He then had a brief stint on the Titans practice squad.

Johnson spent 2023 playing for the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in one game for the Titans.