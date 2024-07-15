Browns Signing K Dustin Hopkins To Three-Year Extension

The Cleveland Browns are signing K Dustin Hopkins to a three-year, $15.9 million extension, according to Adam Schefter.

Hopkins, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

From there, Hopkins joined Washington for the 2015 season and returned to the team on a new contract in 2018. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2021 season but was eventually cut loose.

After his release from Washington, Hopkins then signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. He signed a three-year extension in 2022 but missed a significant chunk of the season due to injury.

From there, the Chargers traded Hopkins to the Browns back in August of last year.

In 2023, Hopkins appeared in 15 games for the Browns and converted 33 of 36 field goal attempts (91.7 percent) and 24 of 26 (91.7%) extra points.