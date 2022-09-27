Browns Signing LB Jermaine Carter Jr. & DE Curtis Weaver To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that they are signing LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of Browns practice squad players:
- LB Dakota Allen
- WR Daylen Baldwin
- TE Miller Forristall
- WR Mike Harley
- C Brock Hoffman
- RB John Kelly
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- DT David Moore
- DT Roderick Perry
- QB Josh Rosen
- WR Chester Rogers
- DB Herb Miller
- OT Tyrone Wheatley
- LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
- DE Curtis Weaver
Carter, 27, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.99 million rookie deal that included a $273,376 signiing bonus.
In 2021, Carter appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 87 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
