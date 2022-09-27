Browns Signing LB Jermaine Carter Jr. & DE Curtis Weaver To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that they are signing LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to their practice squad.

We have signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2022

The following is an updated list of Browns practice squad players:

LB Dakota Allen

WR Daylen Baldwin

TE Miller Forristall

WR Mike Harley

C Brock Hoffman

RB John Kelly

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

DT David Moore

DT Roderick Perry

QB Josh Rosen

WR Chester Rogers

DB Herb Miller

OT Tyrone Wheatley

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

DE Curtis Weaver

Carter, 27, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.99 million rookie deal that included a $273,376 signiing bonus.

In 2021, Carter appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 87 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.