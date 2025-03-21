Browns Signing LB Jerome Baker

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are signing LB Jerome Baker to a contract on Friday.

The Browns recently hosted Baker for a visit so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Baker, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins out of Ohio State back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He earned a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and was set to earn $10,768,000 in 2024 before being released. The Seahawks signed Baker to a contract last March but traded him during the season to the Titans.

In 2024, Baker appeared in 10 games for the Titans and Seahawks, recording 61 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and four pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.