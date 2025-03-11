Browns Signing OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka To One-Year, $4.75M Deal

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Browns are signing former Buccaneers OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year, $4.75 million contract.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington. He finished the final year of a four-year, $11,171,238 rookie contract as Tampa Bay elected not to exercise his fifth-year option.

In 2024, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 24 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.