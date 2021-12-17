Browns Signing QBs Kyle Lauletta & Jacob Dolegala

Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that the Browns are signing QB Kyle Lauletta off the Jaguars’ practice squad and QB Jacob Dolegala to serve as an emergency option.

Cleveland has been hit hard by COVID-19 this week and both Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum have tested positive, which leaves Nick Mullens in line for the start against the Raiders.

Lauletta, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Giants out of Richmond in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3,167,700 with the Giants but was waived coming out of the preseason in his second year.

The Eagles signed Lauletta to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season. However, Philadelphia later waived him in August and he then signed on to the Falcons practice squad.

Atlanta released Lauletta a few weeks later and he caught on with the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021 but waived him coming out of the preseason.

Lauletta later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2018, Lauletta appeared in two games for the Giants and completed 0-5 pass attempts with an interception.

Dolegala, 25, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May before returning to the Patriots a few months later.

After the Patriots waived him in camp, Dolegala had another stint with the Packers before being cut again. He was most recently on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.