Browns Signing RB D’Onta Foreman

According to Bleacher Reports’ Jordan Schultz, the Browns are signing RB D’Onta Foreman to a contract.

Cleveland terminated Foreman’s contract at the end of camp while they sorted out their quarterback situation. After releasing QB Tyler Huntley, the Browns could re-sign Foreman immediately as he was not subject to waivers.

Foreman, 28, was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. From there, Forman had stints with the Colts, Titans and Falcons.

The Panthers signed Foreman to a contract in 2022. He concluded his contract in Carolina and signed with the Bears last offseason. After playing out his deal in Chicago, Foreman signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

In 2023, Foreman appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 109 rushing attempts for 425 yards (3.9 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded 11 receptions for 77 yards (7.0 YPC) and one touchdown.