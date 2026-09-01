Browns Signing RB Jaleel McLaughlin To PS

Tony Grossi reports that the Browns are signing former Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin to their practice squad.

McLaughlin, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2023. He wound up cracking Denver’s active roster in each of the past three seasons.

He was among their final roster cuts this offseason and is now catching on with Cleveland’s practice squad.

In 2025, McLaughlin appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 37 rushing attempts for 187 yards (5.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with four receptions on six targets for 27 yards (6.8 YPC).