Falcons Sign LB Josh Woods To Active Roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed LB JD Bertrand on injured reserve.
The Falcons signed LB Josh Woods from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.
Woods, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018. He signed with the Bears following a tryout at rookie minicamp. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.
The Bears re-signed Woods to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he made the roster each of the past two seasons. The team then re-signed him to a one-year deal before waiving him coming out of the preseason.
Chicago re-signed Woods to the practice squad prior to the 2021 season. However, Woods was later signed off of the Bears’ practice squad by the Lions. He was set to be a restricted free agent prior to re-signing with Detroit.
Detroit opted to bring Woods back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed with the Cardinals in 2023 and then spent the 2024 season on the Falcons’ practice squad before re-signing on a one-year deal for 2025.
Woods signed another one-year deal with Atlanta for the 2026 season.
In 2025, Woods appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 14 total tackles.
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