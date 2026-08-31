Raiders Made Three Roster Moves Including Placing WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. On Reserve/Injured List

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday that they’ve signed LB Segun Olubi, placed WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. on the reserved/injured list and signed WR Cody White to their practice squad.

Olubi, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however.

Olubi signed with the Colts on the practice squad and spent the year there before signing a futures deal after the season. He then re-signed with the Colts the next two seasons as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2025, Olubi appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 11 total tackles and one forced fumble.