Rams Signed 17 Players To Their Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed 17 players to their practice squad on Monday.
The full list of players includes:
- DB Nick Andersen
- WR Alex Bachman
- T Austin Blaske
- P Jack Bouwmeester
- RB Dean Connors
- DB Nyzier Fourqurean
- G Blake Hance
- DB Tanner Ingle
- DT Tim Keenan
- DB Cam Lampkin
- DT Larrell Murchison
- LB Eli Neal
- DT Bill Norton
- LB Darryl Peterson
- WR Brennan Presley
- TE Dan Villari
- RB Jordan Waters
Bachman, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April 2021. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams. However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.
Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November 2021 and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. From there, he had a stint with the Texans before joining the Raiders last year and returning to Las Vegas on a futures contract.
He started the year on the Raiders’ practice squad before signing to the active roster in October.
He re-signed with the team in August but was waived coming out of the preseason.
In 2025, Bachman appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and caught two passes for 12 yards.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!