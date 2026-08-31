Rams Signed 17 Players To Their Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed 17 players to their practice squad on Monday.

The full list of players includes:

DB Nick Andersen WR Alex Bachman T Austin Blaske P Jack Bouwmeester RB Dean Connors DB Nyzier Fourqurean G Blake Hance DB Tanner Ingle DT Tim Keenan DB Cam Lampkin DT Larrell Murchison LB Eli Neal DT Bill Norton LB Darryl Peterson WR Brennan Presley TE Dan Villari RB Jordan Waters

Bachman, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April 2021. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams. However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November 2021 and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. From there, he had a stint with the Texans before joining the Raiders last year and returning to Las Vegas on a futures contract.

He started the year on the Raiders’ practice squad before signing to the active roster in October.

He re-signed with the team in August but was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Bachman appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and caught two passes for 12 yards.