Browns Signing S Chris Edmonds

Scott Petrak reports the Browns are signing S Chris Edmonds to the practice squad.

Edmonds, 24, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State following the 2024 draft. He spent his rookie year with the practice squad and signed back to the practice squad again this year after he was among the final roster cuts.

Edmonds signed to the active roster in November and was waived in early December.

In 2025, Edmonds has appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded six total tackles.