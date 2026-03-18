Browns Signing S Daniel Thomas To Two-Year Deal

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are signing veteran S Daniel Thomas.

Jeremy Fowler adds it’s a two-year contract for Thomas.

He adds some experienced depth to Cleveland’s safety room and will also likely push for a role on special teams.

Thomas, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.

He then re-signed with the Jaguars on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. Thomas caught on with the Lions in 2025.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 23 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.