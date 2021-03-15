Browns Signing S John Johnson To Three-Year, $33.75M

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns have agreed to terms with Rams S John Johnson on a three-year contract Monday.

Mike Garafolo reports that Johnson is signing a three-year contract worth $33.75 million that includes $24 million guaranteed.

Johnson reportedly had multiple suitors as one of the top safeties available this year, which included the Lions, Eagles, and Jaguars.

However, it appears as though the Browns were able to step up and close the deal with Johnson.

Johnson, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 105 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and eight pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 3 overall safety out of 93 qualifying players.

We had him listed in our Top 50 2021 NFL Free Agents list.