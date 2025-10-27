Browns Signing TE Caden Prieskorn

Scott Petrak reports the Browns are signing TE Caden Prieskorn to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Browns are releasing RB Ahmani Marshall from the practice squad.

Prieskorn, 26, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived in May and brought back before being among their final roster cuts.

He then caught on with Tampa Bay in late September but was released a few weeks ago.

In his collegiate career, Prieskorn appeared in 52 games at Memphis and Ole Miss and caught 112 passes for 1,531 yards and 14 touchdowns.