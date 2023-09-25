Browns Signing TE Devin Asiasi To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns are signing TE Devin Asiasi to the practice squad.

Cleveland will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that now includes:

WR Jaelon Darden RB Hassan Hall DT Trysten Hill LB Sam Kamara DB Tanner McCalister TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DE Lonnie Phelps LB Charlie Thomas DE Isaiah Thomas WR Austin Watkins K Lucas Havrisik T Alex Leatherwood CB A.J. Green QB Phillip Walker T Ty Nsekhe DT Tommy Togiai TE Devin Asiasi

Asiasi, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 out of UCLA. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,272,857 contract that included a $892,962 signing bonus when he was among New England’s final roster cuts.

The Bengals claimed Asiasi off waivers and he finished out the season with Cincinnati. The Bengals waived Asiasi during final roster cuts in 2023, however.

For his career, Asiasi has appeared in 22 games for the Patriots and Bengals, and caught four passes for 44 yards receiving and one touchdown.