Browns Signing TE Jack Stoll To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have agreed to terms with TE Jack Stoll on a one-year deal.

Stoll, 28, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

The Giants signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was among their final roster cuts. Stoll later signed on with the Eagles before being waived in November and claimed by the Dolphins.

The Saints signed Stoll to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Stoll appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 46 yards (7.7 YPC) and one touchdown.