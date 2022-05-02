Browns Signing TE Marcus Santos-Silva

The Cleveland Browns announced that they are signing Texas Tech TE Marcus Santos-Silva to a contract on Monday.

Santos-Silva, 24, played basketball for two seasons at Texas Tech and was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2021. He had previously played for Virginia Commonwealth University from 2017 until 2020.

During his college basketball career at Texas Tech, the 6-6, 261 pound Santos-Silva recorded 1,244 points, 957 rebounds, and 61 blocked shots.